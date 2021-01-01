Mediterranean Diet Cookbook for Beginners: A Transforming Guide to Healthy, Easy and Budget-Friendly Mediterranean Diet Recipes to Reinvent Yourself,

Are you looking for a diet that will help you lose weight, maximize your health, and prevent diseases like heart failure? If so, you might want to look into the Mediterranean Diet.The Mediterranean Diet is not an official diet from any doctor or institution. It is also not a packaged food that you buy in stores with promises of having all the nutrients needed by people. Instead, it is an eating plan to reduce chronic disease risk through changes in lifestyle and daily habits.Whether you are living in the Mediterranean or the United States, you don't need to eat a specific set of foods every day. You could be vegetarian, vegan, or eat an all-beef diet. But as long as you have at least one meal a day that has plenty of fruits and vegetables, it will help your body to stay healthy.This book covers:· Living Healthier and Longer on the Mediterranean Diet· Breakfast· Lunch· Dinner· Mains· Snacks· DessertAnd much more!The Mediterranean Diet is very broad and can be described as having many different components. It was created by Dr Walter Willett from Boston University after taking a tour of various countries in southern Europe where people live healthy lives. He interviewed people who made up the population and noted how their lives were filled with foods like olive oil. Dr Willett then created a diet that fits the various lifestyle and dietary patterns of these people in the Mediterranean region.Buy your copy NOW and start right away your Mediterranean healthy living journey!!