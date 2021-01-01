Mediterranean Diet Megapack Collection: Four Books in One! Tons of Recipes For a Healthy Heart and Lifestyle Andrea Silver Author

A complete recipe anthology for the Mediterranean Diet! Including exotic recipes that spans the old world, from the southern Italian coast, to Greece, down through Turkey and Lebanon. This complete collection of recipes will help you to become an expert of coastal cuisine. This style of food is designed with your health in mind. This is why the Mediterranean diet has become so popular in recent years. As a nutrition coach, I strongly believe in the benefit of this style of eating. I traveled extensively across these countries years ago, where I learned how locals eat, and discovered not just the food but the philosophies behind the food. This collection includes recipes not commonly found in most Mediterranean diet cookbooks. The reason is that with the Lebanese and Turkish cooks, I've narrowed in on the Middle Eastern aspects of the diet. The truth is, many of the famous ingredients, like hummus and yogurt dishes, originate more in these countries than in Greece, for example. This style is therefore a more authentic Mediterranean experience. Some of the benefits of this collection: - The Mediterranean diet involves switching to healthier fats which helps greatly with weight loss. - A reduction of red meats and risks associated with them. - Potential for improved cholesterol levels. - Reports of increased neurological health. Better memory and concentration. - The maintaining of all essential vitamins and minerals in your diet. - And a lot more The Megapack Collection will provide enough recipes to experiment with for years to come. Through mastering this cookbook, you'll be an ethnic culinary savant.