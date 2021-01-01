Mediterranean Diet Recipes: Lose Weight and Live Healthier, Delicious Easy to do Recipes Adrian Michel Author

The Mediterranean diet is one of the healthiest ways of eating, guaranteeing you will never fall victim many of the worst, most severe illnesses that plague us today. The staples of this diet include leafy greens and non-starchy veggies like eggplants and artichokes, whole grain foods, fish and seafood, and high-quality poultry. The food is enhanced by a multitude of specially selected herbs and spices, and they have generous servings of olive oil. The diet even includes wine - a glass of red wine a day has amazing nutrition benefits.The Mediterranean diet is not just a diet, it’s a life-changer. It won’t be hard to improve your eating habits and the quality of the food you eat, putting things like white bread, greasy red meat, palm oil and junk food behind you. You’ll reap the rewards of the fresh, zesty and mood-enhancing foods and healthy fat. As the focus is on vegetables, this diet is ideal for vegetarians, and there are plenty of vegan dishes too.This book includes an overview of the benefits of the diet, its history, nutrition facts and macronutrients and, of course, the best Mediterranean recipes with required products, directions and nutrition info. You’ll be sure to find a favorite! What are the Benefits of the Mediterranean Diet?Mediterranean Diet is loaded with plenty of anti-inflammatory foodsBased on latest research this Diet can PROTECT against the development of heart diseases, depression, cancer, type 2 diabetes and dementia such Alzheimer and Parkinson. Mediterranean Diet Recipes contains:An introduction to the Mediterranean Diet and his historyThe health benefits of the dietThe macro nutriments of the Mediterranean Diet and How many calories there is in a MacroHow to be able to count MacroDelicious Mediterranean Diet Recipes Step by Step with macros and all the nutrition information If you truly want to change your life for the better, lose weight and have a healthier body then read this quick starter book and start investing in yourself now.