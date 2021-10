Contemporary sparkle! This bright Suzanne Kalan bangle bracelet has a display of sparkling white diamonds. The display of inlaid white diamonds creates a beautiful presence. Wear it solo or stacked into your everyday arm party! Handcrafted in 18-karat yellow gold. Detailed in diamonds, totaling 1.11 carats. Bangle measures 6-in. in circumference. Bangle measures 1/8-in. wide. Opening measures 3/4-in. Please email concierge@ylang23.com for additional sizes.