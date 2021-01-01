37 Oz. Medium Hexagon Glass Canister, Clear

A unique take on the traditional glass jar and canister, this beautiful storage container features hexagon shape base that gives all your kitchen staples and favorite foods a gourmet look. The hexagon glass jar is toped with a snug-fit metal twist-on lid that keeps all the freshness inside. Great for cannning, use to store and jams, honey, and baby food. Or use to the stash herbs, spices, flours, and other dry ingredients. Fill it with candy or essentials for the perfect homemade gift or party favor.