Saint Laurent Medium Loulou Puffer Chain Bag in Black Crinkle quilted calfskin leather with grosgrain lining and black-tone hardware. Made in Italy. Measures approx 13W x 9H x 5D. Chain link shoulder straps with leather detail 27 in length. Envelope fold-over flap top with magnetic button closure. Interior zip pocket. Interlocking polished black-tone metal logo detail on front. SLAU-WY926. 577475-1EL08-1000. About the designer: SAINT LAURENT has been influencing and revolutionizing the fashion industry since the debut of its iconic ‘Rive Gauche’ collection in 1966 - the couture house was the first to create a ready-to-wear capsule. The sleek, precisely tailored staples, like the signature biker jackets, transcend seasons and trends. Creative Director Anthony Vaccarello continues to honor the label’s illustrious reputation by reintroducing cult styles, including the ‘Lou’ handbag and ‘Tribute’ sandals.