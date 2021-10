Chloe celebrates the 10th anniversary of the iconic Marcie bag with this special-edition release featuring lush fringe and a commemorative hot-stamped tag. Cut from small grain calfskin, the Marcie handbag blends a romantic and feminine aesthetic with a '70s folk spirit. Decorative saddle stitching, hand-wrapped leather handles and striking fringes add a folkloric touch, while the signature X handle attachments bring refinement and contrast to