A tonal YSL monogram details the flap of a timeless shoulder bag cut from crinkled calfskin leather highlighted with matelasse stitching. A chain-and-leather pull-through strap can be worn doubled for shoulder carry or extended for crossbody style. Magnetic-snap flap closure Chain-and-leather pull-through strap can be worn doubled for over-the-shoulder carry or extended for crossbody style Exterior full-length slip pocket; gusseted slip pocket