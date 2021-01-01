Mediumship Vintage Sunset. Mediumship Teacher / Beginner T-Shirt

Retro Mediumship Vintage Sunset with Sunglasses. Funny Mediumship therapy slogan for a Mediumship practitioner to wear healing! Guaranteed to make students/clients/colleagues laugh at Mediumship class. Great for therapists, healers and Mediumship lovers. Do You like Mediumship? This unique Mediumship therapy saying for Mediumship practitioners is a no-fuss, easy, simple outfit to wear when treating patients. Get satisfaction making friends/clients laugh. Mediumship accessories perfect for therapists! Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem