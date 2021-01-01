Medusa Fairy Grunge Cottagecore Fairycore Gothic Aesthetic Raglan Baseball Tee

In Greek mythology, Medusa also called Gorgo, was one of the three monstrous Gorgons, generally described as winged human females with living venomous snakes in place of hair. Those who gazed into her eyes would turn to stone. Perfect for everybody who loves gothic design for teens, teen girls, boys, men, womens rocker tee, who are into occultism, witchcraft, wicca & occult apparel. Halloween clothing for soft grunge, pastel goth, dark mori & witchy clothes fans. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem