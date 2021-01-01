Versace Medusa Icon Stainless Steel Leather Strap Watch

From the Medusa Icon Collection. The Medusa Icon is an iconic timepiece whose beauty is given by the use of the Medusa head that stands with elegance in the center. A contemporary and iconic design code come together to give the watch a distinctive look bringing to light the splendor of the Versace icon, the Medusa. The disc covers the dial where hours are readable at 12h and minutes at 6h. Swiss quartz movement Polished bezel Sapphire crystal Silvertone sunray dial Stainless steel case Leather strap Deployant buckle Made in Switzerland FEATURES Water-resistant up to 5 ATM SIZE Round case, 38mm (1.5") Leather strap, 18mm (0.7") ABOUT THE BRAND Founded in 1978, Versace is instantly recognizable by the signature Medusa head logo, chosen by founder Gianni Versace for its Greek symbolism. The Italian label is known for its luxe, bold clothing, sneakers, shoes and accessoriesthink gilding, oversized logos and punchy prints. Since taking over artistic direction, Giannis sister Donatella Versace has maintained the brands strong identity, with a renewed vision to give customers the ultimate freedom to express themselves. Men Accessories - Watches And Gifts > Versace > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Versace. Color: Grey.