Versace Medusa Renaissance Nylon Tote

Versace's iconic themes - filagree hardware and a barocco Medusa head motif - highlight this roomy nylon tote. Open top Goldtone hardware One interior compartment Interior zip pocket Polyester Lining: Leather/nylon Made in Italy SIZE Dual top handle, 9.75" drop 13"W x 15"H x 7.5"D ABOUT THE BRAND Founded in 1978, Versace is instantly recognizable by the signature Medusa head logo, chosen by founder Gianni Versace for its Greek symbolism. The Italian label is known for its luxe, bold clothing and accessoriesthink gilding, oversized logos and punchy prints. Since taking over artistic direction, Gianni's sister Donatella Versace has maintained the brand's strong identity, with a renewed vision to give customers the ultimate freedom to express themselves. Handbags - Italian Designers > Versace > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Versace. Color: Fuxia Multicolor.