Rose gold ion-plated stainless steel case with a blue (snakeskin pattern) leather (double wrap) strap set with Medusa Head studs. Fixed (Greca embossed) rose gold ion-plated bezel. Rose gold-tone dial with rose gold-tone hands. Index markers at the 3, 6, 9 and 12 o'clock positions. Dial Type: Analog. Quartz movement. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Pull / push crown. Solid case back. Round case shape. Case size: 28 mm. Case thickness: 7.15 mm. Band width: 12 mm. Tang clasp. Water resistant at 30 meters / 100 feet. Functions: hour, minute. Medusa Stud Icon Series. Dress watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Versace Medusa Stud Icon Quartz Rose Gold Dial Ladies Watch VERF00418.