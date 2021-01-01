Meet Me at the Sandbar New London Beach Lover Connecticut Premium T-Shirt

Stay trendy with the New Londoner design of our Ocean themed layout - definitely a conversation starter! Great for Tropical fans, this US Cities trend assures style & function. Enjoy more than 10314600102 ways to use this vintage Thalassophile themed graphic. Follow the trend of this Sunny inspired look your Sunshine addicts will surely love. Perfect for Tour everyday style! This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.