A luscious high-shine lipstick infused with lip-loving ingredients including Murumuru Butter, Mango Butter, and Sunflower and Watermelon Seed Oils will nourish your lips and deliver moisture. The formula is long-wearing and has a creamy texture for easy application. Silky, buildable color effortlessly glides on for superior wear and will not feather or bleed. Available in 13 Cruelty-free, Gluten-free, and Fragrance-free shades.