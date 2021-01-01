It is a vitamin infused conditioner for soft, smooth, nourished, and manageable hair. This parabens free conditioner enriched with vitamins c,e, and pro vitamin b5. Adds body and shine for thick, healthy looking hair. Design house: Peter Thomas Roth. Series: Mega-Rich Conditioner. Gender: Unisex. Category: Hair Care. SubType: Shampoos & Conditioners. Beauty group: Hair. Size: 8 oz. Barcode: 670367639016. Mega-Rich Conditioner by Peter Thomas Roth for Unisex - 8 oz Conditioner. This item is only valid for shipment in the Contiguous United States.