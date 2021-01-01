Lure in that prize buck with the proven and consistent Wildlife Research Center® Mega-Tarsal Plus® Buck Lure. This super-effective territorial intrusion scent uses tarsal scent and urine drippings plus Wildlife Research Center own secret formula musk for ideal results from early fall on. Increase your chances of bringing home that mega whitetail buck with the secret musk of this Mega-Tarsal Plus Buck Lure. FEATURES: Size: 1 oz. Effective early fall on Tarsal scent, urine drippings & Wildlife Research Center’s own secret formula musk Model: 430