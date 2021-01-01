MEGABOOM 3 Portable Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker Lagoon Blue

Best Quality Guranteed. Performance meets style - colors and materials based on Street trends and fashion with custom cross-dyed fabric Enhanced portability - power up, waterproof, portable, durable, drop proof, dustproof, Military grade One touch to music feature - 'one touch' To control music and 'one touch' To access playlist with Apple Music and Deezer Party up - connect with Boom, Boom2, megaboom. Maximum Sound Level- 90dBA. Drivers - 2, 50 millimeter (2 inch), 4 ohm full range drivers and 2, 55 millimeter x 86 millimeter passive radiators These are FCC regulated products: FCC ID Jnzs00171. Frequency range: 60Hertz - 20Kilohertz