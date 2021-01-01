Megalencephaly Family Awareness Niece Wings Support Ribbon Tote Bag

For lovers of all things Great design for Niece Megalencephaly support, Megalencephaly Niece, Megalencephaly nephew, Megalencephaly son, Megalencephaly daughter, Megalencephaly baby, K12Megalencephaly Niece, Megalencephaly Girl, Megalencephaly Child, Chi 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.