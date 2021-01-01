MegaMounts Full Motion Wall Mount with Bubble Level for MegaMounts Fixed Wall Mount, One Size , Black

ï»¿MegaMounts Full Motion Wall Mount for Plasma/LCD/LED TV's is durable and secure. Holds flat screens from 26" to 55" and can withstand up to 100 lb. It is easily adjustable in all directions. Features downward tilt and 180Â° swivel capabilities, for easy viewing from any angle. Includes mounting hardware.Features:Display Size- 26"-55Max Weight Capacity- 100 lbDistance to Wall- 3.54" to 17.5"Swivel- 180Â°Tilt- +0Â° to -12Â°Bubble LevelVESA- 400x400 (Max)Item Dimensions: 17.97" x 19.50" x 16.50"Item Weight: 11.52lbsFeatures: Multidirectional DesignMeasurements: 16.5 Width/Inches, 17.97 Depth/InchesBase Material: 100% SteelCare: Wipe CleanCountry of Origin: Imported