MegaMounts Tempered Glass Double Single Stud Shelf Wall Mount, One Size , Black

ï»¿MegaMounts Double shelf wall mounts are build with tempered glass to support both DVD players and Gaming Consoles. It's a great addition to our Full Motion Wall Mount for Plasma-LCD-LED TV's. Hides cables and cords. Includes mounting hardware.Shelf Dimensions: 14.25" x 9.75" x 0.2Features:Max Weight Capacity per shelf- 22 lb (44 lb total)Tempered Glass ShelvesAdjustable Shelf HeightItem Dimensions: 14.25" x 15.00" x 11.00"Item Weight: 8.65lbsFeatures: Cord StorageMeasurements: 11 Width/Inches, 14.25 Depth/InchesBase Material: 50% Glass, 50% SteelCare: Wipe CleanCountry of Origin: Imported