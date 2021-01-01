MegaMounts Tilt Wall Mount with Bubble Level, One Size , Black

ï»¿This is a low profile tilt wall mount for Plasma/LCD/LED TV's. It fits Most 32" to 70" TV's and has a weight capacity of 130 lb. Saves Space and is a great companion to our Shelf Wall Mounts. Includes mounting hardware.Features: Display Size- 32" - 70" Max Weight Capacity- 130 lb Tilt- +15Â° to -15Â° Distance to Wall- 2.7" Bubble Level VESA- 600x400 (Max) Item Dimensions: 2.50" x 25.50" x 16.50" Item Weight: 4.05lbsFeatures: TiltableMeasurements: 2.5 Depth/Inches, 16.5 Width/InchesBase Material: 100% SteelCare: Wipe CleanCountry of Origin: Imported