Horse hair is for your daughter Hanoverian unicorn glitter? This horse saying design is a cool horse gift for girls who love their Hanoverian mare and need a fun horse motif for riding and for the horse stable. This funny horse saying "Keep your unicorn my Hanoveraner is much nicer" is a fun birthday gift for girls who like to ride and need a horse accessory and a cute riding outfit. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem