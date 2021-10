This funny my dog does not pull he's just a quick motif is for dog owners and dog owners. A great outfit for all dog lovers and dog friends. The walking with your four-legged friend and the dog lead is fun. A gift for men, women, children and dog owners for Christmas birthday or Father's Day. The perfect outfit for visiting the dog club or dog school. A very funny dog motif for men and women as a gift. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem