Are you a Lagotto Romagnolo owner and love the truffle dog from Italy, also known as a water dog? This Mein Lagotto Romagnolo and I saying is a great motif with humour for dog owners like you. Whether you are Lagotto Romagnolo breeders, Lagotto Romagnolo dog trainer or just a lover of Lagotto Romagnolo puppies. With this motif you can show everyone how much you love the Italian truffle dog Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem