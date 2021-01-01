Meine Schwalbe KR51 Swallow Driver Simson Raglan Baseball Tee

For swallow owners, lovers and people who like to return to the time of the GDR and like to indulge in nostalgia. Two-stroke 2-stroke and 2-stroke. Weapon Forge Suhl Schwalbe is a legend lives. Swallow riders. Habicht Star S50 S51 KR51 My Schwalbe does not oil her territory. Ideal as a gift for east moped friends. Gift idea for swallow drivers. Moped from the Weapon Forge Suhl. DDR Ostalgie Ossi 2-stroke. Others go to therapy I only need my swallow. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem