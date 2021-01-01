Melanated CEO Black Business Owner Shirts For Women Gift Premium T-Shirt

Melanated CEO design. Celebrate Black History Month with the family. For the woke queen, melanin poppin' magic girl, pride king of excellence, women, men, boys, girls, kids, mother, aunt, or hip hop uncle. Teach black history! For the passionate black teacher, educator, student supporter, principal, administrator, science, math, language, sociology, or art teaching professional. Great appreciation gift in February, vacation, Christmas, or a birthday. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.