Madison Park Melanie Embroidered 9-pc. Comforter Set, One Size , Blue

If you're looking for a traditional style for your bedroom, look no farther than this gorgeous comforter set featuring embroidered details for a beautifully finished design. luxurious charmeuse chocolate brown, light blue and ivory accents9-piece set includes: comforter 2 shams 2 Euro shams bedskirt with 15" drop 3 decorative pillowsEuro shams require a 26” square pillow form, sold separately. Queen set includes standard shams. King set includes king shams. Polyester comforter and decorative pillows with polyester fill; polyester shams, Euro shams and bedskirt. Washable; spot clean decorative pillows. Imported. Queen: comforter is 92x96"; shams are 27x21"; Euro shams are 26x26"; bedskirt is 60x80"; decorative pillows are 18x18", 18x12" and 18x6½" King: comforter is 110x96"; shams are 37x21"; Euro shams are 26x26"; bedskirt is 78x80"; decorative pillows are 18x18", 18x12" and 18x6½"