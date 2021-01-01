GRLFRND Melanie High Rise Boot Cut in Blue. - size 27 (also in 25, 26, 31, 32) GRLFRND Melanie High Rise Boot Cut in Blue. - size 27 (also in 25, 26, 31, 32) Inspired by the authentic cool girl aesthetic, GLRFRND crafted the Melanie jeans. Creating the illusion of longer legs, this ridgid boot cut design features light whiskering detail along the denim's edges for the ultimate vintage style.. 100% cotton. Light whiskering and destroyed detail. Zip fly with button closure. If you prefer a tight fit, size down. Please note: model is wearing size 26 in the last image. 16.75 at the knee breaks to 18.25 at the leg opening. Made in USA. GRLR-WJ444. GF44108501450. Meet your new GRLFRND. Born and based in LA, GRLFRND Denim designs fit-focused pieces with an emphasis on individuality, blending unique details with vintage silhouettes. The premium denim label reimagines everyday staples with a contemporary vision, drawing inspiration from the effortlessly chic supermodels of the '90s and the timeless comfort of a well-worn pair of jeans. Bold, versatile, and unexpected - a fresh approach to classic denim.