Melanin Black History Month African Pride Tote Bag

Our Melanin Black History Month African Pride it's great for proud African Afro Americans Europeans to celebrate their African roots A great gift idea for supporting African american, black lives matter, melanin, black girl magic, black pride, african, freedom fighter, black and proud, black girls, black culture, African pride, black women 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.