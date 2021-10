The word melanin in large letters and ebony, chocolate, mocha, espresso, coffee, cocoa, caramel and honey. Great celebration design for black women who embrace all shades of brown. Every shade slays whether you're lightly melanated or dark skin! This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.