From vepadesigns skin cancer

Melanoma Skin Cancer Faith Hope Love Cool Awareness Gifts Tank Top

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Enough with the typical and boring outfits! Get this cool heart design and get a lot of compliments in your school or work! It's a nice gift idea for your family and friends or someone you know that is in chemo, or fighting for this disease Show your support and help raise awareness by this awesome black ribbon design outfit! If you are a warrior, survivor, or supporter, this is perfect for you! Great present for Christmas, birthday, or melanoma or skin cancer awareness month. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com