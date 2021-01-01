Nature Made Melatonin 5 mg Supplement Tablets, 90 Count

Nature Made Melatonin 5 mg Tablets are designed to help support restful sleep and naturally (1) help you fall asleep faster. Sourced from high-quality ingredients and 100% drug-free, this gluten free Melatonin sleep supplement has no color added, no artificial flavors, and no preservatives. This Nature Made sleep support supplement is specially formulated to provide occasional short-term sleep support for healthy adults. Adults take one Nature Made 5 mg Melatonin supplement tablet one hour before bedtime with water, and do not exceed two tablets daily. Nature Made supplements are quality you can trust. USP has tested and verified ingredients, potency and manufacturing process. USP sets official standards for dietary supplements. Visit the USP verified website for more information. (1)Supplements melatonin, a hormone found naturally in the body. (2)Based on a survey of pharmacists who recommend branded vitamins and supplements.