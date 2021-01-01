The NEMO Meldr Hammer is a stake driver for camping. Featuring a solid hickory shaft it is not only a gorgeous piece of Wood, it is strong and absorbs shock. The head is stainless steel and has a raked striking face for hitting the stake at the proper angle. Drive 'em in, then crack a beer with the bottle opener at the other end. Features of the NEMO Meldr Hammer Solid cast stainless steel head is anchored with custom hardwAre to the artfully tapered, perfectly balanced hickory shaft Ergonomic design and raked striking face makes driving stakes easier Hammer's aesthetic is completed with a Redtail Hawk shaped bottle opener, which is also designed for pulling stakes from the ground