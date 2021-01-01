Mele Kalikimaka Holiday Pineapple and Turtles Tote Bag

Here is your warm weather Christmas design. Add some tropical style to your Christmas celebrations with this pineapple. This is the perfect Christmas design for anyone who is taking a Xmas vacation in Hawaii, Florida, tropical islands, or any warm weather tropical location. Also a perfect design for a tropical Christmas party. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.