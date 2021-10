From Athens with love, the Meli block heel is available in three colors: fragola and papaya in a soft, textured babelle leather and mint in a classic vachetta leather. Expertly crafted in Greece, the Meli mules draw inspiration from nature\'s textures and colors. Living somewhere in between the flat and the heeled worlds, Meli takes after her namesake, a 20th century Greek poet influenced by existential concepts.