Melia Tote - Black

Melia Tote from DAY & MOOD is a beautiful, spacious tote bag. The tote features handwoven details and has a chic, boho vibe. It\'s a perfect all-around bag you can use in your everyday life. Buttery Soft: The DAY & MOOD bags are made from 100% pure cow and buffalohide. The cowhide is buttery soft and has a sleek surface. The buffalohide is soft as well but slightly more firm with a light structure. The way we handle our leather is highly focused on limiting the use of unnessecary chemicals. The safety of our staff is one of our main priorities along with our environmental impact. Handmade: All of our bags are made entirely by hand. From the first cut to the last stitch. We own our own factories in India where highly skilled leather artisans make the bags.