Soul Naturalizer Melodi Booties. Made to stand out. This statement bootie from Soul has no trouble getting noticed. Stretch fabric upper with a pointed toe Zipper closure All-Thru comfort: soft foam lining, arch support with memory foam, antimicrobial sock lining, lightweight and flexible outsole with traction Lining made using sustainable materials Consciously packaged: 100% of their shoe boxes are made of 80% recycled paper and soy-based ink