With an embossed leather upper, open-toe design, and a low block heel, the Donald Pliner Melros sandal will add a dose of modern polish to any ensemble. Slip-on styling. Toe ring with center post for a secure fit. Breathable leather lining. Lightly padded footbed provides added comfort. Leather outsole. Imported. Measurements: Heel Height: 2 3 4 in Weight: 8 oz Product measurements were taken using size 8.5, width M. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.