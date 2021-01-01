TOO FACED Melted Chocolate Matte Eyeshadow in Chocolate Chai at Nordstrom Rack

What it is: An innovative two-in-one whipped liquid eyeshadow that delivers rich, intense, chocolate-scented matte color to lids. What it does: This blendable primer and eyeshadow formula offers long wear for 12 hours of waterproof color, and 24 hours of crease-proof wear. Intensely pigmented, it also conditions and provides non-drying benefits to your lids. How to use: Apply directly to your eyelid using the tip of the doe-foot applicator. Blend in using an eyeshadow brush or a clean fingertip. Wear alone or layer powder eyeshadows on top to enhance pigment and shimmer payoff. This formula dries quickly so Too Faced recommends applying on one eye at a time. 0.16 oz. Paraben-free; gluten-free Cruelty-free Made in Italy