Amouage Memoir Eau De Parfum

Resonating the fragments of a memoir this woody and leather fougere fragrance is inspired by the somber mood of an existential journey. Both alluring and philosophical, this fragrance defies conventions and moves beyond sense and reason. 3.4 oz. Made in France. TOP NOTES Absinth Wormwood Basil Mint HEART NOTES Rose Frankincense Lavender absolute BASE NOTES Sandalwood Vetiver Guaiac wood Amber Vanilla Musk Oakmoss Leather Tobacco. Fragrances - Euro Parfums > Amouage > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Amouage.