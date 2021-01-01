Memorial Gift For The Loss Of A Beloved King Charles Spaniel Tote Bag

With the sympathy saying "No Longer By My Side But Forever In My Heart" dog owners can express their grief and love for their deceased Ruby Spaniel Toy Dog. Also a keepsake gift for a friend who has experienced the severe loss of his dog partner. You've suffered the loss of a beloved dog friend? Then grieving is very important, even if the path is difficult. Your faithful partner remains forever in your heart. Sympathy present for dog owners whose friends are now crossing the Rainbow Bridge. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.