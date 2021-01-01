Memorial Gifts Loss of Daughter Pink Breast Cancer Graphic T-Shirt

Wings were ready my heart Daughter breast cancer awareness graphic print design with a pink awareness ribbon with slogans uplifting messages faith hope love support as remembrance condolences saying phrases in memory of loved one you lost to cancer. Cute inspirational Christian religious faith based design with angel wings guardian. Matching apparel products & stuff for relatives as a memorial sympathy keepsake grief gifts for grieving family in October we wear pink for Breast cancer awareness month. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem