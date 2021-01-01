Memorial Gifts Loss of Sister Pink Breast Cancer Awareness T-Shirt

Wings were ready my heart was not Sister breast cancer awareness graphic print design with a pink awareness ribbon with slogans uplifting messages faith hope love support as remembrance condolences saying phrases in memory of loved one Mother you lost. Cute inspirational Christian bereavement faith design with angel wings of a guardian. Matching apparel products & stuff for relatives as a memorial sympathy keepsake grief gifts for grieving family in October we wear pink for Breast cancer awareness month. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem