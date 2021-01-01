Memorial In Memory of Goddaughter Pink Breast Cancer Graphic Tote Bag

Your wings were ready but my heart was not in memory of my Goddaughter breast cancer awareness graphic heart design print with wings sayings messages slogans faith hope love support for family grieving loss of a loved one & walk in remembrance of her. Cute trendy breast cancer keepsake gifts apparel products clothing & accessories for special people that miss her. Cute sympathy bereavement sorry for your loss gifts for memorial day or in October we wear pink ribbon for breast cancer awareness month. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.