Top up your sock drawer with this 3-Pack Low-Cut Socks from Goodfellow and Co™. This pack of low-cut socks makes a great addition to your everyday wardrobe essentials. It includes three pairs of lounge socks in fern green and neutral beige colors with a heathered design for added flair. The ribbed construction with added stretch makes them both warm and comfortable for all-day wear, while the sleek cuffs ensure a secure and snug fit. Pair them with sneakers or a variety of casual shoes to for easy styling. 100percent Satisfaction Guaranteed. Color: beige/green. Gender: male. Age Group: adult. Pattern: Solid. Material: Polyester.