Hanes Premium Men's Boxer Briefs come in a convenient pack of 5. These men's underwear deliver premium, all day comfort with super soft ring-spun cotton and a No Ride Up fit that stays in place. Hanes Tagless boxer briefs are offered in a black and gray assorted pack with a premium Comfort Flex waistband for added comfort. Color: Color May Vary. Gender: male. Age Group: adult. Pattern: Solid.