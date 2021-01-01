ActionHeat Men's 5V Heated Base Layer Pants, Small, Black

Fit & Design: Touch-button control technology (3 settings) Ultra-fine carbon fiber heating panels. The powerful Tri-Zone heating system includes 3 built-in heating panels, strategically placed on the knee/thigh and backside/seat for balanced warmth Technology: The powerful Tri-Zone heating system includes 3 built-in heating panels, strategically placed on the knee/thigh and backside/seat for balanced warmth 4 LED power indicators display power banks battery life Battery Voltage: 5-Volt Power System: 2 amp 5 ways to wear the balaclava Additional Details: Machine Washable - Gentle Cycle One ActionHeat Base Layer Pants One ActionHeat 5V Power Bank (6000mAh) One USB Charging Kit