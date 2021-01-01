Athletic Works Men's Active Jersey Shorts, Up to 3XL

This Athletic Works Men’s Active Jersey Short is the ultimate in comfort, versatility, and durability. With their ultra-soft polyester jersey knit fabric, these shorts are a perfect post-workout option, and they are also a great choice as an everyday short or whenever you want to relax. The breathable fabric with built-in DriWorks moisture wicking helps keep you fresh and comfortable even during the hottest of days. Additional features like the fold-over elastic waistband include contrasting black drawcords for the perfect fit, and the mesh-lined side pockets offer ample space for your essentials. These shorts feature an active fit with a 9-inch inseam and a linerless style for added versatility to use in various settings. Don't miss out on this item! Get your Ahtletic Works Men's Active Jersey Short Today!