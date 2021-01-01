Mizuno Men's Aero Vent Sliding Shorts, Small, White

The Mizuno® Men’s Aero Sliding Shorts keep you cool and comfortable when the game heats up. Designed with air mesh ventilation and outer cup pocket for easier access and padded crotch liner for the most comfortable fit available. The secure padded panels keep you protected allowing you to perform at your highest level. Design Details Lightweight polyester mesh construction to help stay cool during play Ventilation in key areas for increased airflow 4-Way stretch material moves with your body for a tailored fit Soft touch elastic waistband for improved comfort Integrated cup pocket